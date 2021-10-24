A Wu-Tang Clan fantasy RPG is reportedly in the works

Supposedly a new Wu-Tang Clan “third-person fantasy RPG” is in works at Microsoft and new developer Brass Lion Entertainment, which includes veterans from BioWare and Bethesda. The new title will reportedly be based on “Wu-Tang Clan lore” and the band will create the soundtrack too.

This is according to journalist Jez Corden, who says in the latest episode of the Xbox Two podcast (thanks VGC) that he first heard about the Wu-Tang RPG back in July – which is apparently codenamed “Shaolin”, probably in reference to the rivalry between the Shaolin and Wu-tang martial arts styles, which actually popped up in September’s Nvidia GeForce Now games leak.

Corden says that the game “use Wu-Tang Clan lore” and that it’s a “third-person fantasy action-RPG revolving around melee combat,” with four-player co-op, a “beefy campaign” with “a couple of dozen hours” of play, looting, seasonal content, dungeon crawling, and end-game content – with Corden making a specific comparison to Minecraft Dungeons, although he’s pretty sure it’s not an isometric game like Diablo.

GamesBeat’s Jeff Grubb backed up Jez Corden’s report on his own show, although he doesn’t say much more than to confirm that it’s not a remake of the Mortal Kombat Shaolin Monks spin-off. Brass Lion Entertainment’s website states that it has an “unannounced action RPG” in the works, so that could be the Wu-Tang game.

Corden does also add that Shaolin is “pretty early” in development, so don’t expect to hear about it for a while. This report comes right on the heels of both Corden and Grubb revealing that Microsoft is also working on a “cloud-native MMO”, which it’s looking to get experience on to help out its collaboration with Hideo Kojima.