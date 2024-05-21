When is Wuthering Waves coming out? PC release times and preload

When is Wuthering Waves coming out and when can you preload the game? If the upcoming Genshin Impact rival has your eye as a gacha anime fan, here’s everything you need to know about playing Wuthering Waves on PC via the Google Play store. Keep that last part in mind, as the Kuro Games release isn’t coming to Steam.

If the Hoyoverse triumvirate of Genshin Impact, Honkai Star Rail, and Zenless Zone Zero isn’t enough for you, no doubt you’ll want to know the Wuthering Waves release date. The free PC game is almost here and has a lot to offer, with combat the star of the show. Wuthering Waves is definitely worth your time if you’re a fan of the genre, so just make sure you have enough hours in between the mountain of gacha.

“The focus for Kuro Games is the combat,” PR director Anthony Chau told us in a GDC interview. The team at Kuro Games also wants to offer a “more refreshing take on the genre” while dismissing “the assumption that this is a Genshin Impact clone.”

Wuthering Waves pre-registration rewards

With over 30 million pre-registrations reached before launch, every tier of rewards for Wuthering Waves players will be available on day one. So here’s what you get if you register ahead of time. All of these items will be in the in-game mailbox.

80,000 Shell Credits (the main currency)

10 Advanced Resonance Potions (gives 8,000 EXP for Resonators)

200 Astrite (the premium currency)

Sigil: En Route (an exclusive name card for your profile)

20 Lustrous Tide (gives one banner)

While Wuthering Waves isn’t available on PC via Steam, you can get it on the Epic Games Store if you’d prefer that over Google Play.

Can I preload Wuthering Waves?

You can preload Wuthering Waves right now via the Google Play Store on PC, but Wuthering Waves itself doesn’t go live until Wednesday May 22 at 7pm PST / 10pm EST and Thursday May 23 at 3am BST / 4am CEST. To get the pre-register rewards simply go to this page and sign up for a Kuro Games account at the bottom.

