Wuthering Waves codes July 2024

What are the new Wuthering Waves codes? Everyone loves a freebie, especially when it comes to gacha games. It’s no secret that the likes of Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail can be a bit of a grind if you’re not prepared to open your wallet. We’re here to help you offset that cost with promo codes that contain free items and premium currency.

WuWa codes are released periodically and often include premium currency to spend on the latest Wuthering Waves banners or level up your favorite Wuthering Waves characters. These codes are only active for a limited time, so you have to be swift to redeem them before they expire. Thankfully, our list of all the latest codes in Wuthering Waves is updated regularly, so you can claim gacha game rewards without upsetting your bank balance.

New Wuthering Waves codes

Here are all the active Wuthering Waves codes:

PTTMYZSOM – x5 Medium Resonance Potion, x5 Medium Energy Core, and 5k Shell Credits (NEW)

BAHAMUTKXMHM – 5k Shell Credits, x2 Medium Resonance Potions, and x5 Medium Energy Cores

– 5k Shell Credits, x2 Medium Resonance Potions, and x5 Medium Energy Cores DCARD3VN7M – 5k Shell Credits, x2 Medium Resonance Potions, and x5 Medium Energy Cores

– 5k Shell Credits, x2 Medium Resonance Potions, and x5 Medium Energy Cores WUTHERINGGIFT – 50 Astrite, x2 Premium Resonance Potion, x2 Medium Revival Inhaler, x2 Medium Energy Bag, 10k Shell Credits

You can also redeem the Waking of a World Bundle by subscribing to at least two Wuthering Waves streamers during the Support a Streamer collaboration. Once you have subscribed, you will receive a unique redemption code via your Twitch email. Redeem it in-game to receive 100 Astrite, 10k Shell Credits, x1 Morphable Elite Class Echo, x10 Advanced Resonance Core, and x1 Advanced Resonance Potion. This offer expires on Thursday, August 31, 2024.

Expired Codes:

WUTHERINGWAVESGIFT

WUTHERING2024

How to redeem Wuthering Waves codes

To redeem codes in Wuthering Waves, you must first reach Union Level 2 and complete the ‘Utterance of Marvels’ main quest in Chapter 1, Act 1. This will unlock the in-game mail system so you can claim your code rewards.

Here is how to redeem Wuthering Waves codes:

Press ‘Esc’ to open the Terminal.

Select the cog wheel on the bottom right to open the ‘Settings’ menu.

Select the wrench icon to access the ‘Other Settings’ menu tab.

Click the ‘Redeem’ button located under the ‘Account’ section.

Copy and paste any of our Wuthering Waves codes into the text box.

Hit the ‘Confirm’ button to successfully redeem your code.

Return to the Terminal to open the mailbox and claim your rewards.

The mail that contains your code rewards is automatically deleted after two weeks, so remember to claim them as soon as possible to avoid missing out. You should also keep an eye on your mailbox for compensation rewards provided by Kuro Games for maintenance and performance issues, as well as community surveys that offer bonus rewards in exchange for your feedback.

Now that you’ve redeemed the latest Wuthering Waves codes, check out the current Wuthering Waves events for even more freebies. Alternatively, find out if a Wuthering Waves reroll is worth it, and check out the latest Genshin Impact codes and Honkai Star Rail codes if you can’t give up HoYoverse’s acclaimed gacha games just yet.