XCOM 2 isn’t just one of the best strategy games around, it’s probably one of the most influential modern games in the genre. Since its launch in 2016 its inspiration can be felt in games like Mutant Road Zero, Xenonauts 2, Shadow Gambit: The Cursed Crew, King Arthur: Knight’s Tale, and developer Firaxis Games’ own Marvel’s Midnight Suns. Ubisoft even put their own spin on the format with the Mario and Rabbids games. Now, if you’re looking for that next turn-based hit after Baldur’s Gate 3, this classic can be yours for an almost unreasonably cheap $3.

The follow-up to the Civilization 6 developer’s outstanding XCOM: Enemy Unknown, which itself reimagined and revitalized the classic series back in 2012, XCOM 2 remains one of the best turn-based strategy games on PC. Taking the bold move of setting its sequel in the wake of humanity’s failure during the events of the previous game, Firaxis has you as a guerilla force attempting to fight back against your new alien overlords and their force of human and alien hybrids known as ADVENT.

The result is a punishing but fantastically compelling test of your tactical abilities, as you build out a stolen supply barge into a mobile base of operations, recruiting staff and soldiers who you become increasingly attached to as you develop their individual skills. Make the wrong move at the wrong time and you might lose one of your best fighters forever, so every decision counts. If Baldur’s Gate 3 was your first foray into the world of turn-based tactics, XCOM 2 is a must-play to add to your list.

XCOM 2 is 95% off via GOG until Thursday, January 4 at 3pm PST / 6pm EST / 11pm GMT. Expect to pay just $2.99 / £1.79 for strategy game royalty. As with all GOG games, it’s DRM-free, so you won’t need an online connection to play, and you’ll also find most of its DLC on sale, including the fantastic War of the Chosen expansion for 90% off, making it just $3.99 / £3.49 if you want to go in a little deeper with your purchase. Click the button below to take advantage of the deal.

If you’re pondering even more add-ons, have a look through our guide to the best XCOM 2 DLC, or have a browse through more of the very best strategy games you should be playing in 2024.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.