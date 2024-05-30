XDefiant is bringing double weapon XP back for a limited time

XDefiant has only been out for a couple of weeks, but developer Ubisoft has already given players a chance to level up their weapons faster with a double XP weekend. Turns out we’ll be getting a second chance to take advantage of this bonus, but you’ll need to make the most of it while you can as it’s only sticking around for a few days.

Whether you’re playing Fortnite, Warzone, Apex Legends, or any other free-to-play game, everyone loves an XP boost. Not only does it give you a reason to jump back in, but it also helps you unlock sweet rewards and cosmetics in half the time. In the case of XDefiant‘s upcoming double XP weekend rerun, you’ll be earning twice the amount of weapon XP.

This is what you need to level up your favorite weapons and, eventually, unlock attachments like suppressors, scopes, extended mags, and grips, so it’s a very welcome bonus. As with the previous one, this double XP weekend doesn’t apply to Battle Pass XP, so you’re still going to have to grind through plenty of matches if you want to level up there.

XDefiant’s double XP weekend will begin on Friday, May 31 at 10am PST/ 1pm ET / 6pm BST (4am AEDT on Saturday, June 1) and end on Monday, June 3, at 10am PST/ 1pm ET / 6pm BST (4am AEDT on Tuesday, June 4).

Ready to make the most of that double XP bonus?

