When is XDefiant coming out? PC release times

When is XDefiant coming out? If you’re looking to dive headfirst into Ubisoft’s newest shooter, we have a rundown of all of the PC launch times for your region, as well as details on preloads.

As someone who has played far too much Rainbow Six Siege, XDefiant is a dream come true. Blending every single one of Ubisoft’s classic titles – from Far Cry to The Division, Watch Dogs to Splinter Cell – you’ll be thrust into the shoes of one of six factions and pitted against one another in a battle for the crown.

Following a series of successful beta tests, the XDefiant release date is set for Tuesday May 21, but if you’re wondering when the FPS game launches in your specific region, we’ve got everything you need to know right here.

XDefiant preload

You can currently preload XDefiant on Ubisoft Connect, meaning you can dive right into the action as soon as it goes live.

Given XDefiant comes in at 50GB, it’s probably worth starting your download now – if you’re internet is anything like mine, it’ll probably take a little while.

XDefiant release times

The XDefiant release time is set for 10am PST / 1pm EST / 6pm BST / 7pm CEST / 3am AEST. You’ll be able to jump into the Preseason from then, so sharpen your knives and load up on ammo – it’s going to be a wild ride.

As someone who loves Far Cry 6’s aesthetic, I’m excited to see a slightly different take on the series’ characters – after all, Far Cry isn’t exactly known for innovating any more. As the curtains fall and we finally get to dive in, I can’t wait to yeet some grenades in the name of Yara.

While you count down the minutes until launch, though, we have a list of all the best multiplayer games to help you pass the time. Alternatively, if you’re looking for something that won’t break the bank, we have a full rundown of all the best free PC games, too.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.