XDefiant release date, beta, trailers, maps, and modes

Want to know the XDefiant release date? If you’re a huge fan of all things Ubisoft, particularly the Tom Clancy games, you may get a kick out of its new free-to-play first-person arena shooter. Its five vs five matches promise fast-paced objective-based gameplay with Ubisoft characters, complete with unique abilities to turn the tide of battle.

So how does XDefiant work? It’s an FPS game similar to Call of Duty and Overwatch, but its roster comprises character factions based on some of Ubisoft’s back catalogue, each with its own set of abilities to aid them in battle. Ubisoft has invested time in a few free PC games in recent years, so if you’re keen to dive in here is everything you need to know about the XDefiant release date, as well as all the trailers, map and mode info, and details on all the factions.

XDefiant release date speculation

The XDefiant release date will likely be sometime in 2023. With the slew of beta tests recently concluding and the fact that XDefiant is a free-to-play shooter with additional seasonal content drops happening in the future, we could see a surprise release announcement during Summer Games Fest 2023 in June. At this time, there is no official word from Ubisoft.

XDefiant seasonal roadmap

While four of the five factions are available from the get-go, you need to earn the DedSec activist group. Post-release, once every three months, players can look forward to seeing a new faction in-game, as well as new maps, weapons, cosmetics, battle passes, and events.

XDefiant beta

In July 2021, Ubisoft said the first XDefiant beta on PC would start the following August. Since then, multiple beta tests have occurred, with the latest closed beta occurring as recently as April 2023. There is currently no scheduled betas announced since April 2023, but we’ll keep you informed if that changes.

XDefiant modes and maps

So far, there are four modes confirmed for XDefiant, with several maps allocated to each game type. The maps themselves are a mix of all-new locations and returning locations from Ubisoft games in the past.

Game type Game type description Compatible maps Domination Capture the three zones. Controlling more zones simultaneously scores your team more points per tick. The first team to 750 points wins. Arena

Attica Heights

DUMBO

Echelon HQ

Emporium

Liberty

Mayday

Nudleplex

Pueblito

Showtime Occupy Capture the zone and retain it as it changes locations. The first team to 250 points wins. Arena

Attica Heights

DUMBO

Echelon HQ

Emporium

Liberty

Mayday

Nudleplex

Pueblito

Showtime Escort Escort or repel a robot-controlled package to the delivery zone within the time limit. Escorting team must win all three rounds to deliver the package. Defending team must run down the clock for one of the three rounds. Meltdown

Midway

Times Square

Zoo Zone Attacking team needs to capture zones over three rounds within the time limit while the defending team protects them by running down the clock. The first round has two zones, the second has one, and the third has two. Meltdown

Midway

Times Square

Zoo

XDefiant factions

There are five factions in XDefiant, each based on one of Ubisoft’s many shooter games. Represented game series’ so far include Far Cry, Ghost Recon, The Division, Splinter Cell, and Watch Dogs, but there is room for more factions later in the game’s lifespan. Each faction has two skills, a passive trait, and an ultra ability at their disposal, and they’re wholly unique.

Here are the five XDefiant factions in detail:

Libertad

Based on the locals from Far Cry 6, these are revolutionaries from the fictional Caribbean nation of Yara. They use specialised medical kits to keep themselves and their allies healthy in gunfights.

Skills

El Remedio – a skill that launches revitalising gas canisters to heal friendlies until destroyed or cancelled.

– a skill that launches revitalising gas canisters to heal friendlies until destroyed or cancelled. BioVida Boost – a skill that emits a fortifying wave to boost total health and regen abilities for you and your allies.

– a skill that emits a fortifying wave to boost total health and regen abilities for you and your allies. Espíritu de Libertad – a passive that slowly heals you and nearby allies.

– a passive that slowly heals you and nearby allies. Médico Supremo – the Libertad’s Ultra ability. The Médico backpack gives large health healing and a healing boost for a limited time.

Phantoms

They are ex-Ghosts (Ghost Recon), also known as Shadow Team, who offer their services to the highest bidder. Their abilities make them hard to kill as they have skills to increase defensive capabilities and a powerful arsenal that complements their skills.

Skills

Mag Barrier – a skill that creates an electromagnetic barrier to block incoming enemy fire and grenades.

– a skill that creates an electromagnetic barrier to block incoming enemy fire and grenades. Blitz Shield – a skill that allows the Phantom to equip a tactical shield to block attacks. They can also shield bash with the melee button while holding the shield.

– a skill that allows the Phantom to equip a tactical shield to block attacks. They can also shield bash with the melee button while holding the shield. Hardened – a passive that increases maximum health.

– a passive that increases maximum health. Aegis – the Phantom’s Ultra ability emits a spherical plasma shield around the Phantom. They also temporarily get an electro-scattergun best used in close quarters against those unlucky enough to be inside this plasma bubble.

Echelon

Sporting spyware similar to that of the Splinter Cell games, these spies use information and deception to get an advantage over their enemies. They also confuse enemies by simply not appearing on the minimap and have ways to hide themselves completely.

Skills

Digital Ghillie Suit – a skill that turns the agent temporarily invisible. Moving and aiming will lessen the effectiveness of the Ghillie suit.

– a skill that turns the agent temporarily invisible. Moving and aiming will lessen the effectiveness of the Ghillie suit. Intel Suit – a skill that shares the location of nearby enemies with the Echelon player’s team.

– a skill that shares the location of nearby enemies with the Echelon player’s team. Low Profile – a passive that ensures the agent doesn’t appear on enemy minimaps.

– a passive that ensures the agent doesn’t appear on enemy minimaps. Sonar Goggles – the Echelon’s Ultra ability reveals enemies with specialised goggles. It also gives them the Third Echelon 5.7 pistol to hunt enemies down.

Cleaners

These New York sanitation experts (The Division) have one surefire way of purging all kinds of problems from existence: fire. These fire-spreaders can quickly engulf the battlefield in flames thanks to their incendiary rounds and drones that spread napalm. They’re not specialists in any way, but the Cleaners are not to be messed with.

Skills

Firebomb – a skill that gives the Cleaner a Molotov Cocktail. Upon detonating, it causes explosive damage and ignites the area.

– a skill that gives the Cleaner a Molotov Cocktail. Upon detonating, it causes explosive damage and ignites the area. Incinerator Drone – a skill that, upon use, will summon a drone to spread napalm in its flight path.

– a skill that, upon use, will summon a drone to spread napalm in its flight path. Incendiary Rounds – a passive that inflicts burn damage with each shot from the Cleaner’s guns but decreases their effective weapon range.

– a passive that inflicts burn damage with each shot from the Cleaner’s guns but decreases their effective weapon range. The Purifier – the Cleaner’s Ultra ability gives them a flamethrower with a decent range. Enemies hit by the flames are “thoroughly sterilised”.

DedSec

These hackers are from the Watch Dogs games and can easily disrupt the enemy’s HUD, take control of any deployed items such as drones or shields, and use SpiderBots to stun enemies. These cyber attackers want to control the flow of battle in their favour and have the means to do so.

Skills

Hijack – a skill that hacks enemy-deployed abilities, giving the DedSec team member total control.

– a skill that hacks enemy-deployed abilities, giving the DedSec team member total control. SpiderBot – a skill that deploys a SpiderBot. It will run to and attempt to stun the nearest target with a face hug.

– a skill that deploys a SpiderBot. It will run to and attempt to stun the nearest target with a face hug. Fabricator – a passive that prints a new copy of any deployed device.

– a passive that prints a new copy of any deployed device. Lockout – DedSec’s Ultra ability temporarily disables the HUD, minimap, and abilities of any enemies in the affected area.

And that’s everything we know about the XDefiant release date and the free shooter itself. The beta’s feedback regarding recent betas has been largely positive, so much so that it’s seen large viewing figures on streaming services such as Twitch. So it could be one to watch, perhaps even becoming one of the best multiplayer games on PC, but only time will tell.