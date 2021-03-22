Yakuza 6: The Song of Life system requirements revealed on PC

Sega’s mission to bring all the mainline Yakuza games to PC comes to a close later this week, as Yakuza 6: The Song of Life finally releases on Windows on March 25. It marks the last in the series to feature Kazuma Kiryu as the main protagonist, and thanks to the Microsoft Store, we now know what your rig needs to pack in order to complete his story.

If you’ve already played the other entries, then you’ll likely have no trouble getting The Song of Life to run, but the barrier to entry is a small step above the Yakuza: Remastered Collection PC system requirements. Still, it’s not asking for the best graphics card or best gaming CPU, as the game is able to run on hardware that’s over eight years old – which is fitting considering the original game was released as a PlayStation 4 exclusive in 2016.

If you haven’t played the rest of the series, however, then you might not want to start with Kiryu’s swan song. Yakuza 0 is the ideal entry point as the earliest game chronologically, and Yakuza Kiwami is a remake of the first.

Yakuza 6’s minimum requirements aim for 1080p resolution with low settings, while hitting the recommended lets you run everything cranked up to high, but both should net you 60fps.

Minimum requirements Recommended requirements OS Windows 10 Windows 10 CPU Intel Core i5 3470 or AMD FX 6350 Intel Core i7-6700 or AMD Ryzen 5 2600 GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 or AMD Radeon HD 7870 Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 or AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 VRAM 2GB 8GB RAM 4GB 6GB Storage 40GB 40GB

You’ll need to wait a little while longer if you’re a fan of Steam, as the store page still isn’t live yet. Don’t panic, though, as Sega waited until the day of release to reveal the Remastered Collection on Valve’s platform, and it’s not like you can pre-order The Song of Life on the Microsoft Store, anyway.