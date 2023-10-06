Upcoming horror game is a retro Resident Evil lover’s dream come true

You Will Die Here Tonight is as interesting as it sounds. The name is eye-catching, but the gameplay and premise are even more so. If you take a look at any of the game’s screenshots or trailers, you may notice a nostalgic chill go down your spine. Developer Spiral Bound Interactive created its debut game as a “love letter” to beloved classics, including the first two Resident Evil games and The House of the Dead. The developer has just revealed You Will Die Here Tonight’s specific release date, and it’s right on time for the most spooktacular holiday.

When I first learned about You Will Die Here Tonight, I knew that it would stand out among other contemporary horror games. I had no idea that the reason it would do so was nostalgia, though. Spiral Bound Interactive looked toward many of our childhood favorites to create a classic-inspired game with modern performance. It’s the studio’s first game as a team, but it isn’t the developers’ first rodeo. Jon Williams, Spiral Bound’s founder and creative director, previously worked on Red Dead Redemption.

Other developers from the Spiral Bound team have helped produce indie gems such as Superliminal. You Will Die Here Tonight is a product backed by an experienced team of devs, but that’s not what draws me to its spooky puzzles. The entire setting, a cursed mansion, coupled with its fast-paced combat against the undead transports me to a simpler time. One where I’m booting up my PlayStation after school to try and escape Raccoon City, or shooting down zombies on an arcade machine.

Spiral Bound has revealed the nostalgia-inducing game’s release date, and it couldn’t be better timed than it is. You Will Die Here Tonight launches on Tuesday, October 31. That’s right, if you’re searching for something thrilling to do on Halloween that doesn’t involve copious amounts of alcohol or candy, then you may want to check this mansion mystery experience out.

You can snag it as soon as it releases on Steam for $19.96. If you do, you’ll command a team of six unique characters trying to escape the mansion. The game has pre-rendered top-down exploration that looks straight out of the 90s and first-person combat. I’m personally most looking forward to solving puzzles between battling zombies and learning about the mysterious house’s story itself.

