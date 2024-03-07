If you’ve finished Baldur’s Gate 3, this new RPG is what you need

While initially conquering Baldur’s Gate 3’s seemingly endless hours of content seemed like a pipe dream, it’s just over seven months since Larian’s titanic RPG was unleashed into the wild, and a whole lot of you have already completed it – multiple times. While every playthrough is different (unless you’re me, who can never fully commit to being pure evil), you may be looking for a brief vacation from Faerûn – and Zoria: Age of Shattering is exactly what you need.

As you may expect, Zoira: Age of Shattering is a turn-based RPG where you and a merry band of misfits are looking to send an ancient evil back to whence it came. The titular Zoria is overrun with Diablo-esque Hellspawn, who have transformed its once beautiful plains into twisted, corrupted vistas that are teeming with danger.

Much like Baldur’s Gate 3, classes have their own specific build paths, and you’ll be able to travel to and from camp to rest and craft different, potentially game-changing consumables. Combat is turn-based, and you’ll be able to chain together combos with your followers to cut a path through the chaos.

Where Zoria: Age of Shattering differs from BG3, however, is that it offers a full base management system, where you’ll be able to unlock new buildings with secret rooms, which in turn offer new quests and resources.

As part of that the outpost management system, you’ll be able to send members of your team off on various different missions – think Marvel’s Midnight Suns, or Dragon Age Inquisition. While you aren’t participating directly, you’ll gain some experience and, potentially, score some sweet, sweet rewards.

If all of that sounds right up your fantastical alley, Zoria: Age of Shattering is available right now on Steam, having launched earlier today (Thursday, March 7).

You can pick it up for $24.99 right here, and there’s a launch party happening over on Twitch at 10am PST / 1pm EST / 6pm GMT / 7pm CEST if you fancy celebrating.

