What are the best Baldur’s Gate 3 builds? There are so many ways that you can shape your character in BG3 that it can be difficult to know where to start. Between races and backgrounds, classes and skills, there are countless combinations – and some are undoubtedly better than others. Thankfully, we’re here to help, with a collection of builds to create characters you love that can still pack a punch.

After extensive testing and research, we bring you our absolute favorite builds for every Baldur’s Gate 3 class in Larian Studios’ long-awaited RPG game, including their optimal subclass, race, and background. To keep it simple, we’ve provided a general overview of each build alongside the opportunity to delve into dedicated guides for their best skills and weapons as you refine your character in Baldur’s Gate 3. If you’re feeling a bit overwhelmed by all the choices presented to you in character creation, our guide to the best BG3 builds is guaranteed to be of service ahead of the Baldur’s Gate 3 release date this week.

What are the best Baldur’s Gate 3 builds?

Here is best BG3 build for every class:

Berserker Barbarian

College of Valour Bard

Light Cleric

Moon Druid

Eldritch Fighter

Oath of the Ancients Paladin

Beast Master Ranger

Thief Rogue

Draconic Sorcerer

Old One Warlock

Evocation Wizard

Berserker Barbarian build

Subclass – Berserker

Race – Shield Dwarf

Background – Soldier

Skills – Athletics and Intimidation

Weapon – Everburn Blade

If you’re looking to tap into the raw, frenzied power of a close-range brawler, it doesn’t get any better than our Baldur’s Gate 3 Barbarian build. The Berserker subclass harnesses the inner rage of your character and translates it into additional melee attacks and combat moves that can leave your opponent lying prone. While a Shield Dwarf might have restricted movement, this race more than makes up for it with its array of weapon proficiencies and attribute bonuses to Strength and Constitution. The Soldier background is the final flourish, with the Intimidation.

College of Valour Bard build

Subclass – College of Valour

Race – Wood Half-Elf

Background – The Entertainer

Skills – Acrobatics and Performance

Spells – Healing Word, Heroism, Dissonant Whispers, Thunderwave

The College of Valour imbues our Baldur’s Gate 3 Bard build with more capacity to dish out damage in combat, rather than be relegated to a support role. The Wood Half-Elf is an exceptional choice for the Bard thanks to a veritable hoard of utility – from additional movement and stealth proficiency, resistance to certain status effects, and of course, Darkvision. Of course, the ideal Bard comes complete with the Entertainer background; not only is it a perfect thematic choice, but it comes complete with all the Dexterity a budding Bard could ask for.

Light Cleric build

Subclass – Light domain

Race – Human

Background – Acolyte

Skills – Wisdom and Dexterity

Weapon – Longbow

Choosing to become a Cleric doesn’t have to mean a life of staying on the sidelines and throwing out a heal or two, as you’ll soon discover with our Baldur’s Gate 3 Cleric build. The Light subclass allows you to branch out from those regenerative effects to smite your enemies right alongside your allies. A Human Acolyte is a great all-rounder for the Cleric class, bestowing you bonus points in every stat, as well as additional Insight and Religion to assist in social situations.

Moon Druid build

Subclass – Circle of the Moon

Race – Wood Elf

Background – Outlander

Skills – Animal Handling and Nature

Weapon – Any Quarterstaff or Club

Druids are an exceptionally flexible class thanks to their copious shapeshifting abilities, which we’ve prioritized in our Baldur’s Gate 3 Druid build. Unsurprisingly, the Wood Elf is a fantastic race to pair with the Druid class given their increased movement and stealth, as well as a bonus to Wisdom, this build’s most important stat. An Outlander background also proves boosts a Druid’s overall Athletics and Survival, so that you can traverse the land with ease no matter which animal form you take.

Eldritch Fighter build

Subclass – Eldritch Knight

Race – Githyanki

Background – Outlander

Skills – Strength and Constitution

Weapon – Swords

A bare-knuckle brawler may seem like one of the more straightforward classes, but we’ve given our Baldur’s Gate 3 Fighter build some additional flavor with the Eldritch Knight subclass. Your spell-slinging will never be as proficient as a Wizard or Sorcerer, but you can harness your magical prowess to bolster your defenses. A Githyanki Outlander gives you more capacity to outmaneuver your foes and survive out in the wilds of the Forgotten Realms.

Oath of the Ancients Paladin build

Subclass – Oath of the Ancients

Race – Zariel Tiefling

Background – Soldier

Skills – Athletics and Intimidation

Weapon – Everburn Blade

If you’re seeking to become the ultimate paladin and protect your allies from harm, our Baldur’s Gate 3 Paladin build is the one for you. The Healing Radiance courtesy of the Oath of the Ancients subclass delivers powerful AoE healing to your party both inside and outside of combat, keeping all members hale and hearty. The Zarial Tiefling makes for the perfect Paladin in that regard, offering bonus attribute points to your Strength and Charisma, as well as improved Intimidation and Performance checks via the Thaumaturgy racial trait.

Beast Master Ranger build

Subclass – Beast Master

Race – Wood Elf

Background – Outlander

Skills – Dexterity and Wisdom

Weapon – Longbow

Man’s best friend can come in all manner of shapes and sizes with our Baldur’s Gate 3 Ranger build, which pairs your cross-country tracker with a faithful animal companion. This gives you an additional utility to manage a variety of scenarios: you could scout the environment with a raven, or call upon a bear as your portable tank. Wood Elf traits paired with an Outlander background keep you light on your feet, capable of dancing out of harm’s way while you let your companions do all the work.

Thief Rogue build

Subclass – Thief

Race – Drow

Background – Urchin

Skills – Dexterity

Weapon – Dagger

The Rogue is a slippery class by nature, and our Baldur’s Gate 3 Rogue build takes advantage of this with the Thief subclass, allowing you to sneak, dodge, and perform death-defying leaps to your heart’s content. With high dexterity and a lightning-fast dagger at your disposal, your enemies will never see you coming. A Drow Urchin is the perfect choice for a slippery pickpocket, allowing you even more success with sleight of hand and general penny-pinching.

Draconic Sorcerer build

Subclass – Draconic Bloodline

Race – Wood Half-Elf

Background – Charlatan

Skills – Deception and Stealth

Spells – Magic Missiles, Chromatic Orb, Thunderwave

Imbued with the power of draconic magic, our Baldur’s Gate 3 Sorcerer build grants you bonus resilience thanks to additional Hit Points and an increased Armour Class. We’ve paired this subclass with a Wood Half-Elf Charlatan to boost your Sorcerer’s natural Charisma even further, as well as some additional stealth to keep you alive.

Old One Warlock build

Subclass – The Great Old One

Race – Tiefling

Background – Sage

Skills – Charisma and intelligence

Weapon – Quarterstaff

Sporting high Charisma both inside and outside of combat, our Baldur’s Gate 3 Warlock build gives you plenty of opportunities to manipulate everyone around you to suit your needs. The Great Old One is a master of crowd control, causing enemies in their immediate vicinity to flee whenever they inflict a critical hit. We’ve also opted for the Mephistopheles Tiefling to bolster your Warlock’s Charisma even further, paired with the Sage background for bonus proficiency in Arcana, History, and other Intelligence-based skills.

Evocation Wizard build

Subclass – Evocation School

Race – High-Elf

Background – Guild Artisan

Skills – Intelligence and Wisdom

Weapon – Quarterstave

We’ve opted for raw spellpower over support in our Baldur’s Gate 3 Wizard build, allowing you to go on the offensive with a barrage of magic. The bulk of this build’s damage output stems from the Evocation School subclass, while a Guild Artisan background offers the Insight and Persuasion vital for navigating conversational battles. A Half-Elf is the perfect race to round this build off, providing resistance to status effects cast by enemy spellcasters.

That wraps up the best Baldur’s Gate 3 builds you can craft in what’s shaping up to be one of the best PC games of this year – if you need to respec, now’s the time. Of course, an adventuring hero needs a strong party to lead to victory, so brush up on all the Baldur’s Gate 3 companions you can recruit on your travels. It’s also worth revising the many feats that your character can pick up along the way, as well as how the Dark Urge origin can impact the choices you make.