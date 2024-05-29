This new Steam Deck rival has a killer feature the ROG Ally is missing

Zotac is the latest name to throw its hat into the ring with a Steam Deck competitor. While the early details are incredibly thin, we do know that the new Zotac Zone will sport a 7-inch AMOLED display, which might turn some heads given that only one other PC gaming handheld can boast such quality.

While the Steam Deck is the best handheld gaming PC, Zotac must believe it has the plan to try and make a splash in a booming market. Revealing an AMOLED display right away already shows it has something the ROG Ally, Legion Go, and MSI Claw don’t.

Along with revealing the name of the new device we also know it will include adjustable triggers, which are often found in the best PC controllers. That’s where the details end, but Zotac states it will have functional prototypes at Computex next week, and we’ll be live at the show hoping to learn more about it.

Based on the rather low-resolution image posted to X (formerly Twitter), we can make out some of the design features, such as a light strip running across the rear of the handheld, which appears to have a large vent running between the controller grips.

The thumbsticks appear to be asymmetrical, following the design of the Asus ROG Ally and Lenovo Legion Go closer than the Steam Deck. One point of contention might be the possible use of Intel’s Core Ultra APU, given its struggles inside the MSI Claw. This theory is posited by VideoCardz based on Zotac leaning on Intel to power most of its Mini PC lineup, however, Zotac confirmed that the Zone will operate with an AMD Ryzen APU in its pre-Computex press release.

We’ll be live on the show floor at Computex 2024, bringing you the latest news and previews as they happen as it looks set to be a very busy week in the world of tech.