Terraria 1.4.4 update finally adds equipment loadouts

The Terraria 1.4.4 update is truly a Labor of Love, it seems – equipment loadouts, another much-requested feature, are confirmed for the next major Terraria patch. The option to quickly change out your gear loadout on the fly is one that Terraria players have been asking about for a long time, and the next update to the crafting game will finally give them that option.

Terraria programmer and lead developer Yorai ‘Yoraiz0r’ Omer shared the feature in a post on Twitter. Yorai says that the new gear loadouts allow for “more fishing and fighting, less inventory management!” In addition, players will be able to allocate distinct vanity options to each loadout, so you can match your fashion to the various activities you’re intending to undertake in.

Crucially, this includes your accessory slots as well as your armour pieces. This makes it very viable to set up the exact trinkets and gear you need to optimise for whatever you happen to be doing. For example, you can now kit out one loadout with your fishing line, angler earring, and tackle box to maximise your fish catching potential, while another loadout might feature the paint sprayer, extendo-grip, cement mixer, and brick layer to help with construction.

This will undoubtedly be hugely welcome among fans of the indie game, who have previously had to manually swap all of their equipped gear out when switching from exploration to fishing or combat, each of which usually requires its own set of armour and accessories. The ability to change your gear out on the fly will make general exploration a lot faster, and should make undertaking regular activities like catching the fish of the day feel much less like busywork.

It also might free players up for more cosmetic experimentation, too. One popular technique to get around the inventory space required to carry multiple gear sets is to put a second set of armour into your ‘vanity slots,’ which overwrite the visual appearance of each equipped gear piece with your chosen vanity ones. This frees up inventory space but means that you will always look like you’re wearing the armour set you’re keeping stored in the vanity slots.

Introducing gear load-outs! More fishing & fighting, less inventory management! Separate the vanity for each of them, too! pic.twitter.com/VFTA1TTG6w — Yorai Omer (@Yoraiz0r) July 25, 2022

In the replies to the original post, players ask whether this addition is “The Thing” that lead developer Andrew ‘Redigit’ Spinks has been teasing, to which he responds, “That’s the other The Thing.” It seems like there are still plenty more secrets in the works then – rather disconcertingly, Spinks says he is now also contemplating the possibility of adding “poo blocks” to the game.

Also confirmed to be on the way to the co-op game as part of the 1.4.4 Labor of Love update are a wolf necklace that evokes The Legend of Zelda, and an update to the endgame Ankh Shield accessory that has fans split on how it should be implemented.