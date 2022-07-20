Terraria 1.4.4 update to endgame item divides fans

Terraria lead Andrew ‘Redigit’ Spinks is teasing several new features for the Terraria 1.4.4 update, and one proposed endgame item change has divided fans, causing a sense of consternation among some players of the crafting game while proving popular with others.

Spinks, who is the lead developer at Re-Logic working on the indie game, loves to respond to fan suggestions on Twitter and Reddit, often giving very succinct replies confirming that he is taking an idea on board or sometimes offering cryptic replies to hint at upcoming concepts or items related to fan queries and theories.

The item in question is the Ankh Shield – an endgame accessory which combines the Obsidian Shield with the Ankh Charm, which translates to a combination of eleven base items in total. Once crafted, the shield offers immunity to knockback, damage from fire blocks, and most debuffs in the game. However, it doesn’t currently offer petrification immunity. One fan asked for this feature to be added, to which Spinks responded, “Sure.”

This caused some debate among fans on the game’s subreddit, who are concerned that the Pocket Mirror required for petrification immunity is too rare a drop, and offers too little additional benefit, to be included in the recipe. One upvoted comment reads, “I really don’t want to have to farm Medusa for an item that helps against literally one enemy in the entire game (who is also really uncommon). The Ankh Shield takes enough to get already.”

Spinks took it upon himself to address this in his typically vague fashion, replying, “Don’t worry. This will be taken into account.” This could mean that the item will be an additional craft on top of the Ankh Shield instead of being required for the base version, it could mean that the Pocket Mirror will become easier to obtain… or it could mean that more enemies will be given the ability to turn players to stone. Only time will tell.

Among the other recent teases from Spinks are potential changes to the Golem boss fight, a possible endgame Clentaminator upgrade (which would tie in nicely to an incoming potion that makes spotting evil biomes easier), additional quality of life options for potion use, and a promise from Re-Logic vice president Whitney ‘Cennxx’ Spinks that they are going to “do the thing” – whatever that may be.

In other Terraria news, one fan’s incredible Terraria build makes the RPG game look like a completely different game, with perspective tricks to give it a fully 3D appearance. Re-Logic also recently announced that a Terraria graphic novel series is in the works.