Save 26% on LG’s Ultragear 27-inch gaming monitor before Black Friday

Monitors are arguably the centrepiece of any PC setup, especially since they act portals to our favourite games. Sure, RGB clad gaming PC sitting by its side is doing most of the leg work, but using a sub-par display could completely misrepresent the experience and disrupt any sense of immersion. Thankfully, while the best gaming monitors can be expensive, you can beat this year’s Black Friday sales and save 26% off the LG Ultragear 27GN800-B, a panel that boasts great visuals, performance, and a stylish aesthetic to boot.

Over on Amazon US, the 27-inch model of LG’s Ultragear monitor currently has $103 off, bringing its price down from $399.99 to $296.99. However, don’t let its discounted price tag fool you, as this gaming PC panel packs a punch, with a 1440p resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, Nvidia G-Sync compatibility, and an ultra-thin bezel that’s sure to impress gaming room visitors.

Amazon UK customers can also grab a great deal on LG’s Ultragear display, with 20% bringing things down to a pleasing £279.97. Of course, discounts like this mean you can also overhaul your audio setup with the best Black Friday gaming headset deals.

LG’s impressive Ultragear display is built with gaming in mind, meaning you can play your favourite FPS games with a 1ms response rate, all while still enjoying a crisp resolution and vivid colour gamut.

If you subscribe to Amazon Prime, you can get the LG Ultragear 27-inch display posted to your door using next day delivery, while new members can also take advantage of a 30-day free trial. However, you’ll want to be quick, as this majestic monitor deal will only stick around for so long.