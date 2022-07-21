MultiVersus system requirements – a low spec Smash Bros alternative

MultiVersus system requirements set the gaming PC bar low, so your rig should have no trouble running the Warner Bros franchise fighter

Multiversus system requirements: Wonderwoman lifting weight with waterfall backdrop

MultiVersus system requirements are fairly lightweight, so your gaming PC probably won’t struggle with the co-op cartoon caper. In fact, you’ll be able to beat up Bugs Bunny and Batman using a ten-year-old GPU, and you shouldn’t need to worry about upgrading your rig with extra RAM.

According to the MultiVersus system requirements, you can play the slapstick Super Smash Bros clone using a GeForce GTX 550 Ti – an entry-level graphics card that debuted in 2012. If you’d prefer to boost fps or crank up your settings while using the best gaming monitor, your rig will need something on par with the GeForce GTX 660 or Radeon R9 270, or something with more than 2GB VRAM.

Multiversus system requirements: Garnet from Steven Universe on tiny car with face

Modern releases are munching more memory than ever, but MultiVersus isn’t ravenous for gaming RAM. You can fire up the franchise fighter with 4GB installed, and you only need 8GB to match the developer’s recommended specs.

As for storage space, you’ll want to free up at least 5GB on your SSD or hard drive before fetching your MultiVerse Steam download, and additional DLC could take up more room.

MultiVersus system requirements

Minimum Recommended
OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit
CPU Intel Core i5-2300
AMD FX-8350		 Intel Core i5-3470
AMD Ryzen 3 1200
RAM 4GB 8GB
GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 550 Ti
AMD Radeon HD 7770		 Nvidia GeForce GTX 660
AMD Radeon R9 270
VRAM 1GB 2GB
Storage 5GB 5GB

Multiverse isn’t verified for Steam Deck, and Valve hasn’t officially labelled it as playable. However, the platformer does seem to work on the portable powerhouse, so it’ll potentially earn its storefront stripes soon.

