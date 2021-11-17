Celebrate Black Friday with 20% off Razer’s Naga Trinity gaming mouse on Amazon

A great mouse makes all the difference when it comes to the realm of PC gaming, but finding a reliable rodent at the right price isn’t always easy. Thankfully, this year’s Black Friday festivities have already kicked off, and the internet is bursting at the seams with gaming PC deals. So, if you’re in the market for a new clickable companion, you’ll be pleased to know that Razer’s Naga Trinity gaming mouse has 20% off on Amazon right now.

Over on Amazon US, Razer’s majestic MMO mouse is $20 off, bringing it down from $99.99 to $79.99. If you reside in the UK, an even better 50% discount means you can snatch the Naga Trinity for £49.98. Naturally, such a great saving means you could pair this clicker with one of the best gaming keyboards, like the BlackWidow V3 Pro.

The Naga Trinity’s biggest flex is its hot-swappable plates, enabling support for either two, seven, or 12 side buttons. Each input on Razer’s premium peripheral is also programmable, so performance in MMOs like New World and the best FPS games such as Halo Infinite should be optimal.

Of course, the Razer Naga Trinity’s versatile feature set is also flanked by a 16,000 DPI optical sensor and responsive mechanical switches, making this one of the best gaming mouse options on the market. If you’re a stickler for aesthetics, Razer’s Chroma RGB lighting should also satisfy your colour cravings.

If you subscribe to Amazon Prime, you snag Razer’s Naga Trinity with next day delivery thanks to a 30-day free trial. You’ll need to hurry, though, as this Black Friday deal will only stick around as long as stocks last.