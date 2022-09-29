Half-Life co-op is back thanks to new Steam FPS game Abiotic Factor

It’s no secret that we love Half-Life around here – but, while Half-Life 3 might still be a pipedream, Abiotic Factor promises to offer the Half-Life co-op game of our dreams on Steam. This ‘sci-fi survival adventure’ from Deep Field Games makes no secret of its influences: from moment one of the announcement trailer, the inspiration drawn from Gordon Freeman’s original 1998 adventure for this multiplayer FPS game is immediately apparent.

“Trapped by a trans-dimensional experiment gone sideways, the greatest minds on the planet must escape their doomed facility.” Sound familiar? Abiotic Factor makes no bones about the vibe it’s going for – and it won’t be long before you’re thwacking a number of small, terrifying headcrab-like creatures with a length of pipe. Given the ongoing wait for more Half-Life and the fact that co-op in Valve’s series has previously been the territory of mods and the somewhat obscure PS2 expansion pack Half-Life: Decay, the potential for a game designed for it from the ground up is certainly enthralling.

As a multiplayer survival experience, Abiotic Factor also offers a little more character customisation than its main influence. You can choose from a number of good and bad traits based on your scientist’s hobbies and talents, and you’ll be putting that education to good use by crafting a range of tools, gear, and weapons to help overcome the alien onslaught. There’s even cooking – so if you’ve ever looked at the vaguely chicken-shaped corpse of a headcrab and wondered how it would taste, Abiotic Factor lets you live out those dark fantasies.

You can watch the Abiotic Factor announcement trailer below:

There’s even a cheeky nod to Abiotic Factor’s throwback design on the game’s Steam store page, where the planned release date is listed as ‘ 1997 2023.’ You can wishlist it now, or follow the game’s development on the game’s Twitter page. Developer Deep Field Games says, “No, it’s not like Left 4 Dead, but curious and imaginitive minds are exactly what we look for at the Gate Cascade Facility!”

