Ace Combat 7 gets a free birthday update (and we miss you, JPEG Dog)

Time sure… flies, huh? Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown is now two years old, and to celebrate, publisher Bandai Namco has a free update on the way that adds a selection of free new content to the arcade-style flight simulation game.

What Ace Combat 7 pilots will be seeing when the update drops January 19 is a bundle of new skins and emblems for their aircraft. There’s a Phoenix skin for the F-22A, a Mobius skin for the F-4E, Garuda for the F-15E Strike Eagle, Rodgebacks for the ASF-X Shinden II, a Crow skin for the F-16C Fighting Falcon, Scarface and UPEO skins for the Su-37, Gryphus for the F-22A Raptor, UPEO for the Typhoon, and a eye-melting glowing skin for the X-02S Strike Wyvern.

On top of that, you’ll also be getting a new batch of emblems for use on your aircraft, one of which is Trigger’s distinctive orange wolf carrying a revolver in its mouth. That’s all well and good, but we choose to believe that Trigger’s mascot is actually the legendary JPEG Dog, a dearly departed golden retriever who had belonged to one of the developers.

Here’s all the new kit in action:

YouTube Thumbnail

What we really wanted to show you, though, was the E3 trailer for Ace Combat 7 that was shown in 2018, because it makes us giggle like rotten little children:

YouTube Thumbnail

Juvenile merriment aside, Ace Combat 7 is a lot of fun, and an update two years post-launch is a welcome treat. The series is also celebrating its 25th anniversary – we’ll be looking forward to toasting to many more.

Ian Boudreau

Senior news writer

Published:

Senior news writer, and former military public affairs specialist. Writes about wargames, strategy, and how games and the military interact.

Read More
Games like Ace Combat 7
The best PC simulation games
Upcoming PC games

Promoted

The PCGamesN gaming gift guide

The PCGamesN gaming gift guide

The best Switch gifts for gamers

The best Switch gifts for gamers

The best free PC games

The best free PC games

About Powered by Network-N