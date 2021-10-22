Get your hands on this curved Acer monitor for less than $300

If you’re tired of jerky gameplay and squinting to make out your next mission objective, it could be time for a new gaming monitor. Luckily, Amazon have got you covered with a $60 discount on the Acer Nitro Curved Monitor, taking the total price down to $292.80.

A curved monitor with crystal clear picture quality like the Acer Nitro can really enhance your PC gaming experience. Not only can it give you a more immersive experience by allowing you to really appreciate the quality of the graphics, but for those who like to spend their day playing the best MMO games or the best RPGs, you’re likely to find it so much easier to keep track of everything on screen.

Boasting a not-unimpressive 165Hz refresh rate, and a response time of 1ms, the Acer Nitro gives a smoother viewing experience that’s easy on the eyes, whether you’re deep in enemy territory in your favourite shooter, or exploring a vast open world RPG. This particular offer is running on the 31.5” model, which is an ideal upgrade if you’re looking for a bigger screen that doesn’t take up your entire room.

Acer Nitro XZ322Q Specs:

Refresh rate : 165hz

: 165hz Ports : one display, one HDMI 2.0, one HDMI 1.4

: one display, one HDMI 2.0, one HDMI 1.4 Sound system : two speakers, 3 Watts per speaker.

: two speakers, 3 Watts per speaker. Resolution : 2560 x 1440

: 2560 x 1440 Colour Gamut : 95% sRGB

: 95% sRGB Pixel Pitch : 0.36375mm

: 0.36375mm Brightness: 400 nits

It’s unclear how long this deal is going to last, or indeed, how long stocks will last while this offer is running, so if you’re tempted, better act fast. Bargain hunters may also want to check out our Black Friday gaming monitor deals guide for more great savings on the best gaming monitors.