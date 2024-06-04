Save $250 on this Nvidia RTX 4060 Acer gaming laptop

Here’s an awesome chance to get yourself an Nvidia RTX gaming laptop deal, as you can now get this Acer Nitro V machine, complete with an Intel Core i7 CPU and RTX 4060 GPU, for just $849.99. That saves you a massive $250 on the usual $1,099.99 MSRP, and you even get a screen with a 144Hz refresh rate.

The Acer Nitro V (ANV15-51-789J to use its full title) shares quite a few specs in common with some of the best gaming laptops, including an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 gaming GPU, which is a great inclusion for a laptop at this price. With 3,072 CUDA cores at its disposal, as well as 8GB of GDDR6 VRAM, it’s a solid step up from the RTX 4050 usually found in laptops at this price, which has 6GB of VRAM and 2,560 CUDA cores.

The GeForce RTX 4060 also supports Nvidia DLSS 3 with frame generation, which can massively increase frame rates in games that support it. You’ll have no trouble running the latest games with decent settings at the 15.6-inch screen’s native 1,920 x 1,080 resolution on this GPU, and you’ll be able to enable ray tracing as well.

Meanwhile, this machine’s Intel Core i7 13620H CPU might not use the latest Intel Meteor Lake architecture, but this Raptor Lake CPU is absolutely fine for gaming. Its six powerful P-Cores boost to up to 4.9GHz for solid gaming performance, and it has an additional four power-efficient E-Cores to help out in multi-threaded work, such as video encoding as well, giving you a total of ten CPU cores.

If there’s one complaint, it’s that the 512GB SSD doesn’t give you room to install many of the latest games at one time, but there’s a second M.2 slot in which you can add another SSD at a later date if you find you’re struggling for space. You only get 16GB of DDR5 RAM in the particular model available in this Best Buy deal but that’s still enough for gaming, and you can’t yet expect to get 32GB of RAM in an $849.99 gaming laptop.

If you’re looking for a bit more gaming power and a sleeker design, check out our Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 review, where we test Asus’ latest 14-inch gaming laptop, which comes with an RTX 4070 GPU and AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS CPU.