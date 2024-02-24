One of the oldest and best strategy games on PC that still boasts a thriving community, as Age of Empires 2 is set to get a new expansion for its remastered AoE 2 Definitive Edition very soon that will offer you a whopping 19 new story-driven single-player scenarios. The 2019 reimagining of the 1999 classic continues to go from strength to strength, and new Age of Empires 2 DLC Victors and Vanquished promises an offering “like no other we’ve made before,” according to creator Ramsey Abdulrahim of developer World’s Edge.

With a 94% Steam rating from over 120,000 user reviews, Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition proves that, with a little polish and love, AoE 2 is still rightly hailed among the best strategy games on Steam. As developer World’s Edge and publisher Xbox Game Studios announce details on the upcoming Age of Empires Mobile, the team also reveals its next big expansion for one of its most beloved classics.

Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition DLC Victors and Vanquished introduces 19 new scenarios for you to dig your teeth into. These comprise 14 inspired by some of the most popular community-made content, alongside five exclusive new setups. Each of them has been “polished with full, professional voice acting, music, rebalancing, bug fixes, achievements, and quality of life improvements.”

Unleash the Viking warbands of Ragnar Lothbrok across Northern Europe. Manage your vassals well as Otto the Great and they’ll help you in your quest to become Holy Roman Emperor. Take your pick of six different, unique factions to lead as Oda Nobunaga, each with its own specialties offering you an alternative way to approach your campaign.

“Here at World’s Edge, we’ve always believed that the community is the driving force behind the success of the Age franchise,” Abdulrahim says. “Over the years, we’ve partnered with community creators to help bring their ideas and passion into the games. We’ve also heard from many of you who’ve asked for more content – especially campaign content.” A former community scenario designer himself, Abdulrahim promises to share “some of the very best and most popular of these works with the entire Age community.”

“If you’ve played my scenarios before, you didn’t play these scenarios,” he says with a smile. “Each has been carefully updated and polished to reach the high bar you’d expect from the Age franchise. In Victors and Vanquished, we want to go beyond the familiar and give you something new, something that re-sparks the sense of wonder and possibility when you first played the campaigns many years before. These may just defy your expectations of what an Age of Empires scenario is.”

Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition – Victors and Vanquished launches Thursday, March 14 on Steam. It’s priced at $12.99/£9.99, but you can get 15% off if you pre-purchase it ahead of launch, so expect to pay $11.04/£8.49 if you choose to do that. PC Game Pass subscribers can also play the base game as part of their subscription, although you’ll still have to purchase the DLC separately to use it.

