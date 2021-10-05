Check out this fan-made spreadsheet with detailed Age of Empires IV unit stats

We’re less than a month away from the launch of upcoming RTS game Age of Empires IV, although gamers were treated to an initial taste during the recent open beta a few weeks ago. For our part, we quite enjoyed what was on offer, and we look forward to getting our hands on the full game at the end of the month.

In the meantime, fans are not sitting idle, and one industrious player – TurnSpender – has pulled together their own spreadsheet that offers minute detail on all of the units, buildings, techs, and pretty much anything else you could think of that was available during the recent stress test. While these values are undoubtedly subject to change – and many have probably already been tweaked as a result of the second wave of feedback – seeing everything laid out in detail is already fuelling the theory-crafting ahead of Age of Empires IV’s launch.

TurnSpender posted the spreadsheet on the AOE4 subreddit, where other RTS fans are already analysing the data. Another user – Ubles – has posted a lengthy reply with some very notable observations, such as how hardy scouts are relative to their cost, and how crucial spearman upgrades can be.

TurnSpender includes a caveat that this spreadsheet is incomplete, as it was derived from their own time with the open beta plus pulling information from other videos. The beta only had four of the eight launch civilisations available to play, so there’s no information about the French, Rus, Mongols, or Delhi Sultanate.

TurnSpender also notes some of the data may be inaccurate – for example their miscellaneous notes on things like gather rates contradict information available from other sources, and even TurnSpender themselves admit the data was “roughly done”.

Regardless, this might give you some food for thought while we wait for Age of Empires IV’s release date, which is expected to land on October 28 via Steam, the Microsoft Store, and Game Pass for PC.