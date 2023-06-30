Minecraft’s latest collab is with strategy game royalty, and I love it

Age of Empires 2 Definitive Edition is teaming up with Minecraft Legends for a one-of-a-kind crossover event. Standing on Steam as one of the greatest strategy games of all time, Age of Empires 2 Definitive Edition just announced the iconic collaboration by detailing what changes and rewards players can expect to see during the event. This is the first time developers Forgotten Empire and Mojang have worked together, marking an important moment for both fandoms as well as the community shared between them.

The Minecraft multiverse is real, guys. As written by the Age of Empires 2 DE team, “A portal has been opened and hordes of Piglins and Creepers are already attacking our poor villagers, it’s time to fight back!” The time to defend your empire from Minecraft mobs has come, and it’s absolutely adorable.

Age of Empires 2 DE’s Minecraft Legends event will last from Tuesday, June 27 to Tuesday, July 11. Simply log on to participate, but do remember that you can complete just one event challenge a day.

This means that you will need to play at least five different days to complete the challenges fully. The rewards are yours to keep, and they include everything from cute profile icons to graphical mods that overhaul AoE’s enemies with Minecraft Legends’ own mobs.

For instance, you can hunt boars to unlock a mod that replaces the animals with Minecraft Legends’ Warboars. Another challenge gives you the option to replace militia with Piglins. You can find the full event details here for more info.

If you love the strategy game as much as we do but could use a bit of in-game help, have a look through some of the best Age of Empires 2 cheats. You can also browse around a few of the best 4X games if you want some more turn-based strategy goodness to play with. Alternatively, Minecraft fans can check out these great sandbox games for a more relaxing experience.