One of Steam’s best strategy games gets massive new DLC

Age of Empires II Definitive Edition just gets bigger and better with each coming announcement from Forgotten Empires. The game already has various DLC to choose from, ranging from the Dynasties of India to the Return of Rome, but continues to impress with more. We’re now getting yet another expansion dubbed The Mountain Royals, which will bring us from the vast waters of Lake Van to the snowy peaks of the Caucasus Mountains.

Age of Empires II Definitive Edition is the remastered version of the nostalgia-inducing 1999 classic revered for its challenging campaigns and addictive gameplay. Forgotten Empires’ iconic rework of the old sequel is now one of the greatest strategy games of all time, sitting on Steam as a ‘very positive’ entry with over 100,000 reviews and a solid 9/10 rating.

The beloved remaster receives regular content updates and DLC, with new civilizations and features to keep us hooked. The Mountain Royals is Age of Empires II DE’s most recently announced DLC, and it releases on Steam on Tuesday, October 31. With three fresh fully-voiced campaigns and two additional civilizations coming, the expansion packs quite a punch.

The DLC adds the Armenians and the Georgians, each with their own campaign and respective units. With the Armenians comes the composite bowman unit, described by the dev as “a skilled archer capable of piercing even the sturdiest armor.” It also brings the warrior priest, “an infantry unit that can fight and heal allied units.”

Forgotten Empires describes the Georgians’ unit, the monaspa, as “a brawny cavalry unit whose strength increases in numbers.” Persians are also “receiving a massive free update to their gameplay,” featuring a new campaign and the savar, a paladin replacement “adept at taking down enemy ranged units.” You can pre-order the DLC now on Steam for a 15% discount at just $12.74 / £10.62.

If you’re a hardened fan yourself, you probably know how difficult the game can be at times. For some cheeky help, have a look through our roundup of Age of Empires 2 cheats. Alternatively, browse around a few of our favorite 4X games for even more challenges that are sure to keep your brain on its toes.