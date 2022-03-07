Aerial city builder Airborne Kingdom alights on Steam

Most city-building games have you gradually expand the territory you cover, but Airborne Kingdom takes a different approach: the sky is literally the limit. Rather than buying up land, you’ve got to carefully consider how much lift you’re generating in order to keep your skybound settlement aloft. It arrives today on Steam, and it’s worth checking out if you passed it by on its Epic Games Store launch.

Airborne Kingdom is a beautifully styled and relaxing game, but there’s plenty of management to do as you keep your city flying and expanding. Your goal is to reunite a shattered kingdom, so in addition to keeping everything balanced and your citizens’ needs looked after, you’ll be doing some travel. As you pass over the procedurally generated world, you’ll be able to send scouting planes down to the surface to collect resources and new city dwellers.

The world you fly above looks a lot like the map from the intro to HBO’s Game of Thrones: everything looks hand-crafted and wood-cut, while your little floating city appears to operate on a combination of clockwork and balloons.

Here’s the trailer:

The Steam edition of Airborne Kingdom includes the updates and DLC released post-launch, so you’ll be able to take on tougher challenges in new game+ and hard modes.