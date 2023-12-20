Aokzoe A2 takes aim at Legion Go for premium Steam Deck alternative

The AOKZOE A2 – on paper – has more power to play with than the Steam Deck OLED. However, it might struggle to get anywhere near the popular handheld when it comes to display quality and general optimization.

We reviewed the Steam Deck OLED and it’s among the best PC gaming handhelds, in part due to it being a considerable upgrade on the original model and should be considered the go-to if you’re looking to take your Steam library on the move. The Asus ROG Ally and Legion Go are also the targets for the AOKZOE A2 given the price and spec similarity that is present.

The AOKZOE A2 follows the A1 Pro, which even in the current market is quite a competitive choice given its 8-inch display, Ryzen 7 7840 APU, 32GB of RAM, M.2 NVMe storage, and 65Wh battery.

For the AKOZOE A2, the screen size has been reduced to 7 inches, but RAM capacity and speeds have been upped and so has the max storage, topping out at 4TB. Like the A1 Pro, the AOKZOE A2 features Hall Effect joysticks but now extends this architecture to its triggers.

While the handheld itself seems like great value, with prices starting from $699 via the initial Indiegogo campaign, there’s still a case to be made that it’s simply releasing at a very awkward time, following the hype surrounding the Steam Deck OLED.

Many gamers who had their hearts set on a PC gaming handheld have either put the Steam Deck OLED on their holiday wishlist or used its release to secure a cheaper price on the Steam Deck LCD.

Time will tell what the reception of the AKOZOE A2 is because there seems to be plenty of potential given how its previous models have been reviewed. Could this be a genuine market disruptor or will the Steam Deck LCD, ROG Ally, and Legion Go continue to dominate the spotlight?