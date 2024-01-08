Alienware drops world’s first 360Hz QD-OLED gaming monitor

Alienware continues to innovate in the gaming monitor space and is bringing a world’s first to the market with its CES 2024 announcements. The AW2725GF is the first 360Hz QD-OLED monitor to hit the market and it brings a super speedy 0.03ms GtG response time to back it up.

Given its recent fine form, Alienware already sits within our picks for the best gaming monitors you can buy right now, but following its CES reveal, two more contenders have entered the fray.

I’ve already mentioned the AW2725GF, taking speed to the extreme as a 360Hz QD-OLED gaming monitor. Not only will be be fast and responsive, but the general color quality is incredibly rich and it features VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400.

As a complete package, there isn’t anything that the Alienware AW2725GF falters on, unless you’re dead set on having a display larger than 27 inches.

Switching focus to the other Alienware gaming monitor reveal, the Aw3225QF takes a slightly different approach. This gaming monitor still has speed, with a 240Hz refresh rate, but also brings a 4K resolution to the party.

Sporting the same super-low GtG response time, and a curved frame to aid with peripheral vision, the Aw3225QF arguably offers a better well-rounded experience versus the raw speeds of the AW2725GF.

It is worth noting the level of hardware you would need to run some of the latest games at 360Hz is still incredibly hard to come by, although you would certainly benefit from the speeds if you play games such as Counter-Strike 2 or League of Legends.

Both monitors are set for release on Thursday, January 11 and the 360Hz AW2725GF will cost $899.99 while the Aw3225QF will cost $1,199.99.

Stick with us for more coverage from CES 2024, including hands-on previews, news, and interviews from the show floor in Las Vegas.