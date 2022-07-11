AMD claims “a big lead” versus Nvidia with Radeon GPU chiplets

Both AMD and Nvida set to release new contenders for the title of best graphics card later this year, but team red claims that its new approach to GPU design gives the company a big lead versus its competitors. It all comes down to chiplets, which could replace the monolithic dies we’ve become accustomed to.

Samuel Naffziger, AMD senior vice president, corporate fellow, and product technology architect, says that Nvidia will soon be “forced” to join its competitors in designing graphics cards with chiplets in mind (via VentureBeat). “We have a big lead there, and we see big opportunities with that,” Naffziger continues, which we may see the fruits of in some upcoming RDNA 3 GPUs.

Given that chiplets have appeared in AMD processors since 2019 and will undoubtedly play a large part in the success of its Ryzen 7000 CPUs, it’s no surprise that the company plans to bring these advances over to its Radeon 7000 GPUs.

We’ll need to a wait a little while longer before we can definitively say how much of an advantage chiplets give new AMD graphics cards versus Nvidia RTX 4000. However, rumours are already swirling that RDNA 3 may double the performance of the 6900 XT, so we could be on the cusp of a truly generational leap.