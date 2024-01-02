Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 wins over the holiday wallets of Steam users

The holidays are a time rife with gaming PC upgrades, including graphics cards, and it seems many Steam users were lucky enough to get a GeForce RTX 4070 during the festive period. That said, there were other Nvidia GPUs that followed close behind according to Steam data.

The GeForce RTX 4070 has long been our favorite pixel pusher – topping our best graphics card list, despite stiff competition from Radeon GPUs in the midrange market. It seems that many Steam users agree with our preference, while other opted for less celebrated Nvidia graphics cards.

The popularity of the GeForce RTX 4070 grew by 0.34% in December, the biggest jump in that month, according to the Steam Hardware & Software Survey. This makes it the 14th most popular graphics card among Steam users, with a 1.58% share.

The GeForce RTX 4060 was the second most popular RTX 40 series pixel pusher in the same period, growing in popularity by 0.24%. However, it falls behind its RTX 30 series predecessor, the GeForce RTX 3060, both overall and in December, with the Ampere graphics card reigning supreme with a 5.29% share, growing by 0.25%.

It’s somewhat surprising that the GeForce RTX 4070 has enjoyed continued popularity in December, given the supposed imminent arrival of the GeForce RTX 4070 Super. Similarly, GeForce RTX 4060 buyers may have been better off waiting for the Radeon RX 7600 XT.

In the short term, however, we’re happy to see many Steam users opt for the best GPU you can buy today. That said, we do hope to see the Radeon RX 7800 XT grow in popularity too.