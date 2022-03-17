AMD FSR 2.0 launches in Q2 2022, uses temporal upscaling

AMD has revealed its plans to release an updated version of its FidelityFX Super Resolution upscaling technology, unsurprisingly called FSR 2.0. The company boldly claims it “can deliver image quality that’s practically indistinguishable or perhaps even better than native.” We can expect the latest version of the tech to start appearing in games from Q2 2022, with Deathloop being the first to feature it.

FSR 2.0 remains free of any type of machine learning, unlike other competing upscaling technologies such as Nvidia DLSS or the upcoming Intel XeSS. Instead, AMD engineers have reworked the algorithm behind FidelityFX Super Resolution to include temporal data, moving away from the simpler spatial solution found in the previous version.

While AMD isn’t sharing performance metrics at this time, it will be sharing more details on FSR 2.0 at some GDC sponsored panels on March 23, which you can learn more about here. In the meantime, you get your first glimpse of this new version of FidelityFX Super Resolution in action by reading further down.

Below, you’ll some screenshots from Deathloop, comparing a 4K native image to both versions of FSR in their ‘Quality’ and ‘Performance’ presets.

Here’s the full image, including native 4K and both versions of FSR in quality and performance modes. Can you tell the difference?

It’s yet to be confirmed whether AMD Radeon Super Resolution (RSR) will eventually benefit from the updates made to FSR 2.0, but it’s likely given that it’s essentially a driver-level implementation of the upscaling tech.