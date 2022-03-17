AMD Radeon Super Resolution available now via driver update

First announced during its Product Premiere event back in January, AMD Radeon Super Resolution (RSR) is now available to use alongside other new features contained in the now rebranded AMD Software Adrenalin Edition software. You can download the latest version of the driver suite here.

AMD Radeon Super Resolution essentially takes the company’s FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) spatial upscaler and injects it straight into your graphics card’s driver. This should make it easier than ever to boost fps in games that don’t natively support any upscaling technology, and team red claims it can push your frame rates up by as much as “3x” versus native rendering.

However, it does come with some trade-offs. Unlike FSR, AMD Radeon Super Resolution applies to the entire frame, which can negatively affect the clarity of some HUD elements. Additionally, the feature is only compatible with RX 5000 series graphics cards and above, and there’s no way to deploy it on Nvidia GeForce or Intel Arc GPUs since it’s part of the AMD Software Adrenalin Edition software.

Don’t think of Radeon Super Resolution as a FidelityFX Super Resolution replacement, as AMD explicitly recommends you use any in-game implementation of FSR above all else. Instead, it’s much closer to something like Nvidia’s Deep Learning Dynamic Super Resolution (DLDSR), which can be useful in a pinch when games don’t support Nvidia DLSS.

Since Radeon Super Resolution is essentially a system-wide implementation of FidelityFX Super Resolution, we hope that it’ll reap the benefits of AMD FSR 2.0 when it eventually launches sometime in Q2 of this year.