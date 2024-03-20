AMD FSR 3 loses out to DLSS once again, this time in The Last of Us

AMD FSR 3 frame generation is in desperate need of a win, but it won’t find it in The Last of Us Part 1. Testing has shown that you’ll get a better experience with DLSS at 60fps as opposed to AMD frame gen at 120fps.

While AMD is responsible for some of the best graphics cards on the market, when it comes to upscaling and frame generation it can’t seem to catch a break over Nvidia‘s DLSS 3 solution. We recently saw that AMD FSR 3 made Starfield noticeably worse on the performance front, while heavily impacting the visuals.

The Last of Us Part I is one of the latest games to adopt AMD FSR 3, but the results are much the same, with a lower overall fps number using DLSS being preferred to what AMD’s frame generation can offer at 120fps, according to testing done by CapFrameX.

This leaves us in a weird situation whereby the AMD FSR 3 mod we covered last year still outperforms the technology itself, but hopefully, this is only the case in the short term.

Some users have suggested that these are teething issues, also seen in games like Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and the aforementioned Starfield dilemma.

The issues with FSR 3’s frame generation could be linked directly to version 3.03, meaning an update could fix many of the problems being experienced in compatible games. We can only hope that AMD is actively working on a solution before it adds more games to its list of eligible titles.

While the monthly Steam hardware surveys show us that Nvidia holds a majority share of the GPU market, these ongoing issues will be incredibly frustrating for anyone who backed team red. Worse still, when a deal like the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX for $899 comes along, it could be seen as a detraction that AMD is yet to get it’s frame generation tech into a fit state.

