AMD may announce new Ryzen CPUs and Radeon GPUs during CES 2022

We may be nearing the end of 2021, but CES 2022 is just around the corner, which can mean only one thing: announcements. While AMD isn’t technically part of the show, the company has nonetheless decided to stage a ‘Product Premiere‘ event on the same day as Intel’s CES press conference, January 4. Thanks to Twitter user Greymon55, we now know what to expect from team red’s presentation.

AMD already produces some of the best gaming CPUs you can slot into your gaming PC with its current Ryzen 5000 lineup, based on the Zen 3 microarchitecture. However, it appears that the company will reveal more details on its Zen 3 processors with 3D V-Cache as well as Zen 3+ chips at the event. Zen 3 Threadripper is also on the cards, having been previously delayed earlier this year.

If you’re more interested in Radeon graphics cards, Greymon55 believes that Navi 24 GPUs will be officially announced during the event. These products won’t rank among the best graphics cards in terms of raw performance, and should target the budget build market instead.

Intel isn’t expected to announce any new high performance processors at CES 2022, having just released Alder Lake, so AMD could very well take this opportunity to compound its growing market share. It’s possible, however, that team blue could score a win with its low-end i3 CPUs.

You shouldn’t count Intel out just yet, as the company’s Arc Alchemist GPUs could be a major threat to AMD’s Radeon lineup. We’ll have links to both company’s conferences closer to the date, so you can tune in and watch the announcements yourself.