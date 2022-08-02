AMD Noise Suppression now unofficially works with your old GPU

AMD Noise Suppression now works on older graphics cards, thanks to a driver mod. The unofficial tool ensures compatibility with previous generations of Radeon GPU and Ryzen CPU products, meaning it functions a bit more like Nvidia RTX voice.

Whipped up by Reddit user rysresolvext, the AMD Noise Suppression mod brings the graphics card audio tech to ageing gaming PC builds (via Videocardz). It uses a custom driver dubbed “NimeZ,” which just so happens to be based on the latest 22.7.1 Adrenalin drivers. Simply put, the modified software bridges the gap between Radeon RX 6000 and GPUs from yesteryear, facilitating compatibility with the fancy new racket-reducing toolkit.

The NimeZ drivers in question are seemingly compatible with Terascale, GCN, and Polaris-Vega-Navi GPUs, the former of which arrived over ten years ago. So, even if your rig should be on a rocking chair knitting woolly jumpers, it could embrace the boons of AMD Noise Suppression.

Like with all gaming PC software and hardware modifications, it’s best to proceed with caution. Tinkering around with drivers and forcing features may void any existing warranties, even if the GPUs in question are older than many house cats. Some pre-RDNA 2 GPUs are also reportedly suffering from a buzzing sound – a counterintuitive symptom considering the purpose of the Noise Suppression.

Of course, you might not have to squeeze functionality out of your existing GPU, as current-gen AMD Radeon and Nvidia GeForce options are getting cheaper. RDNA 3 and RTX 4000 are also on the horizon, so picking up the best graphics card could be a viable option in the near future. That said, if you’re into the budget building, or you’re just a thrifty gamer, this AMD Noise Suppression workaround will help open the door to modern gaming PC features.