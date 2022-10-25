AMD Radeon 7900 XTX might be the real Nvidia RTX 4090 rival

The arrival of AMD RDNA 3 graphics cards may see an unexpected pixel pusher leading the charge for team red’s upcoming GPU series, the Radeon 7900 XTX. The ‘XTX’ branding hasn’t been used since the days of ATI, buts its potential return may have been prompted by the sheer power of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090.

Following on from earlier reports that the AMD RDNA 3 launch could see two Radeon GPUs go up against RTX 4000, it’s looking increasingly likely that these graphics cards will be the Radeon 7900 XTX and Radeon 7900 XT. While the latter is rumoured to pack less VRAM than the RTX 4090, the former could match the RTX 4000 flagship’s 24GB, albeit with slower GDDR6 memory.

This is all according to sources at Benchlife, but Videocardz has also been able to corroborate these rumours. Regardless, until an official announcement is made by AMD, we should take these reports with a grain of salt. We won’t have long to wait, though, as the RDNA 3 reveal stream is scheduled for November 3rd, where the company’s best graphics card will hopefully be showcased.

While we should expect the both Radeon cards to boost performance across the board, AMD RDNA 3 may significantly boost Radeon ray tracing performance. However, it remains unclear for now whether it will be enough to catch up with the Nvidia RTX 4090, or if we’ll need to wait for 3D V-Cache graphics cards to close the gap.