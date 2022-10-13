AMD RDNA 3 launch could see two Radeon GPUs go up against RTX 4000

The AMD RDNA 3 release date is due to fall before the end of the year, and we may finally be starting to learn more about team red’s graphics card launch plans. If the latest reports are true, we should expect not one but two new Radeon RX 7000 GPUs to enter the market.

It seems that team red may come out of the gate with its best graphics card models come the AMD RDNA 3 release date, at least according to reliable hardware leaker ECSM_Official. This means we’ll likely see both the Radeon RX 7900 XT and RX 7800 XT be available first, but it is possible that we could see a 7950XT in place of the latter.

ECSM_Official echoes sentiments, shared earlier this week by team red engineers, that AMD RDNA 3 won’t compete with the RTX 4090 performance in ray tracing. However, we won’t have long to wait to find out how these new Radeon GPUs stack up against the latest GeForce graphics cards, with a reveal event scheduled to take place on November 3.

You should expect our review of RDNA 3 GPUs sometime between the November reveal and rumoured December release date, so stay tuned!