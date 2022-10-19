AMD RDNA 3 may significantly boost Radeon ray tracing performance

Upcoming AMD RDNA 3 graphics cards will undoubtedly offer greater performance than their current generation Radeon counterparts, but team red is being tight-lipped about just how much of an improvement we can expect. With the reveal event for 7000 series GPUs just a few weeks away now, credible rumours about the performance of these pixel pushers are beginning to emerge, and they certainly sound promising.

Compared against the best graphics card in the Radeon stack right now, AMD RDNA 3 GPUs may boast more than two times the ray tracing performance of their predecessors. That’s according to reliable hardware leaker Greymon55, who also says that the new architecture should boost fps by a factor of “2X” in standard rasterisation to boot.

It’s unclear whether these claims are versus the AMD Radeon 6950 XT or 6900 XT, but this is still a fantastic potential improvement regardless. What arguably matters most, though, is how this prospective RDNA 3 flagship stacks up against the Nvidia RTX 4000 series.

As we noted in our Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 review, it’ll take something special to combat the “absurd frame rates” that are made possible by the top tier Lovelace card. AMD FSR 2.0 did help level the playing field versus Nvidia DLSS, but team green’s ‘Frame Generation‘ feature may prove too much of an obstacle to overcome.

The AMD RDNA 3 launch could see two Radeon GPUs go up against RTX 4000, so we could be in for a royal rumble of sorts, especially with the Nvidia RTX 4080 debuting in November. However, should you need a graphics card for your PC now, the AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT is the cheapest the GPU has ever been right now, and can be bagged for just under $700.