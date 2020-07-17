You can pick up an 8GB AMD RX 570 graphics card for only $140

We like to talk about upcoming Nvidia Ampere and AMD Navi 2X graphics cards because they’re exciting and will likely form some of the best graphics cards for gaming. But we can’t forget the budget heroes out there, those graphics cards from previous generations that offer fantastic bang for your buck and are capable of some genuinely stellar gaming performance.

One such graphics card is the AMD RX 570, and we think it doesn’t get enough time in the spotlight. Sure, its Polaris silicon is a couple of generations old now, but it’s still capable of packing a punch at 1080p, and is a great option for those of you looking to craft a budget build.

We call the RX 570 the best budget graphics card out there, and for good reason. There are great budget options from the current GPU generation, like the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 or GTX 1660 Super, but the RX 570 is almost twice as cheap and still performs admirably in today’s biggest games – you can’t get better than that for a budget GPU.

With this $30 price cut for XFX’s RX 570 RS XXX Edition on Amazon, boasting 8GB GDDR5 memory, you’re getting a graphics card with 2,048 GCN cores and up to 1,264MHz on the boost clock.

XFX Radeon RX 570 RS XXX Edition 8GB $169.99 $139.99

This graphics card is capable of averaging well over 60fps at 1080p on the highest settings in most modern titles and even hitting 60fps at 1440p on high settings in many games. And its 8GB memory, 4GB more than the original RX 570, means it won’t be bottlenecked by modern games’ high-res textures and vast viewing distances.

All this for the same price as one of the best gaming keyboards or best headsets. In a time of $1,000+ RTX 2080 Ti graphics cards, it’s easy to forget that there are some great, non-second-hand options for sub-$200. For $140 USD or £140 GBP, you can’t get much better for a budget build than this RX 570 8GB.