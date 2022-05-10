AMD Radeon RX 6950 XT reviews – our round-up of the scores

The long-rumoured AMD Radeon RX 6000 series refresh is finally here, giving team red’s RDNA 2 GPU architecture a new lease of life before its shiny new RDNA 3 cards arrive later this year. To help you decide whether you should seek out one of these pixel pushers for your own gaming PC, we’ve put together our round-up of reviews for what could be the best graphics cards from AMD.

There are three new AMD Radeon RX 6000 graphics cards launching today: the 6650 XT, 6750 XT, and 6950 XT. The main differences between these GPUs and their elder siblings can be found in their clock speeds and memory bandwidth, which should translate into greater performance.

Naturally, this increase in horsepower comes at a cost, as these new models carry an added premium of $20-$100. Despite this price increase, the graphics cards may offer better value compared to their Nvidia GeForce RTX 3000 competition, especially if AMD can keep prices close to MSRP.

Based on the games you play, these new Radeon graphics cards could help you boost fps in the best PC games. Here’s our review round-up for the AMD RX 6000 series refresh:

GamersNexus: Exceptionally expensive / A lot of extra money for not that much more performance.

KitGuru: Hardly a performance revolution /

Linus Tech Tips: AMD kept their best GPU a secret / You’re paying 10% more for 10% more performance.

TechPowerUp: A solid new competitor for the absolute high-end / Faster than NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090

Tom’s Hardware: The Emperor’s New GDDR6 / Not a major upgrade from an RX 6900 XT

As AMD and Nvidia GPU prices edge ever closer to MSRP, the value proposition that the Radeon RX 6950 XT presents ultimately remains questionable. It’s an undeniably powerful card, but you’d probably be better off waiting buying an RX 6900 XT or RX 6800 XT.

Alternatively, for the patient among us, there’s the promise of RTX 4000 or an RX 7900 XT graphics cards in the near-future.