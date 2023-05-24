AMD Radeon RX 7600 debuts as new cheapest RDNA 3 graphics card

The AMD Radeon RX 7600 is officially a thing, and it now holds the title of cheapest RDNA 3 graphics card currently on the market. The gaming PC giant claims you’ll be able to play the latest games at 1080p while enjoying frame rates over 60fps, and it’s cheaper than the recently released Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti.

The arrival of the AMD Radeon RX 7600 could be described as a turning point for the GPU scene, as Nvidia options currently dominate the best graphics card battlefield. While the Radeon RX 7900 XT and XTX are already scrapping it out against contenders like the RTX 4080 and RTX 4070 Ti, the red team is seemingly dragging its heels when it comes to deploying mid-range warriors.

That is, until now. AMD announced that the Radeon RX 7600 graphics card will be available May 25, and prices start at $269. That’s $60 less than the RX 6600, and it also undercuts the RTX 4060 Ti 8GB model by a whopping $130.

That latter point is important, as the card featured in our Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti 8GB review features similar specs to the RX 7600. Just like its rival, the newcomer wields 8GB GDDR6 VRAM, which AMD describes as a “sweet spot” for 1080p gaming, accompanied by a 128-bit memory bus. It’s also capable of slightly higher boost clock speeds, 2.66GHz vs 2.54GHz, and both cards boast AV1 encoding support – a boon if you’re looking to do a bit of streaming.

Here are the AMD Radeon RX 7600 specs:

AMD Radeon RX 7600 specs GPU Navi 33 Stream processors 2,048 Compute Units 32 (RDNA 3) Ray accelerators 32 (2nd Gen.) Game clock 2,250MHz (2.25GHz) Boost clock 2,660MHz (2.66GHz) VRAM 8GB GDDR6 Bus width 128-bit TBP 165W

AMD claims the RX 7600 is 29% faster than its RX 6600 predecessor on average, and it allegedly beats the RTX 3060 in 1080p benchmarks by up to 17%. We’ll put those claims to the test during our Radeon RX 7600 review, but it feels like the new RDNA 3 card will provide the generational uplift you’d expect from a GPU in 2023.

It’s worth noting that while Nvidia has GeForce features like DLSS Frame Generation on its side, FSR 3 is on the horizon. AMD’s new Fluid Motion Frame tech should enable RDNA 3 graphics cards to boost fps in a similar fashion, and that alone could help the RX 7600 secure the entry-level crown.

At this stage, it feels like all we need now is more middle-ground competition, as players haven’t got many affordable options at their disposal when it comes to 4K PC gaming. That’s certainly a situation AMD could take advantage of, as rumored graphics cards like the Radeon RX 7800 XT could undercut Nvidia’s offering and win PC gamers over with lower price tags.