ASRock displays AMD Radeon 7800 XT GPU tease at Gamescom

The AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT is all but confirmed, as anticipation for its announcements grows. Yet, before AMD is ready to show off any new graphics cards, a display currently on show at Gamescom has revealed a teaser of what we’re likely to see and when we can expect it.

Available for all those lucky enough to attend Gamescom to see, an ASRock display showing off the mighty AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX also contains an odd series of GPU shaped cardboard cutouts. These presumed placeholders are sparse in detail, save for a triple-fan design and ‘AMD’ and ‘RDNA 3’ logos, as well as a date: 26 August.

We don’t know exactly what this graphics card is meant to be, but it’s highly likely the cardboard (as photographed by Club386) is a representation of the AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT. Rumors surrounding the new RDNA 3 GPU, have already suggested that it might feature a dual-slot design, and be powered by dual 8-pin connectors. With the card set to be one of the “major product announcements” planned for Gamescom, mentioned by AMD staff member, Scott Herkelman, last week.

The AMD Radeon RX 7700 XT release date presumably isn’t far behind either, but we should learn more during the AMD Gaming Festival on Friday the 25th. To find out more about what’s going on at Gamescom, including team red’s event, check the AMD website for all the latest info.

