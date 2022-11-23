Custom AMD Radeon RX 7900 GPUs could show up late to the party

RDNA 3 graphics cards like the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX will ride into battle early next month, but you might need to wait slightly longer for custom variants. How much longer? Well, you might be taking your Christmas tree down by the time overclocked models actually arrive.

Reference AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX and XT GPUs will still seemingly enter the best graphics card race on December 13. The former is posed to be the red team’s frontrunner, but the company claims its designed to take on the RTX 4080. Of course, factory overclocked models could have the edge over Nvidia’s Lovelace challenger, and enhanced specs may help it survive a fight with the RTX 4090.

Spotted by Wccftech, MyDrivers states that custom Radeon RX 7900 models won’t appear until “about 1-2 weeks” after AMD’s official release date. The report also describes initial supplies as “tight,” which is sort of the norm these days when it comes to graphics card stock.

It’s worth noting that AMD originally said custom RDNA 3 cards would start to emerge “beginning mid-December.” The firm’s launch rundown cites various vendors, including ASRock, Asus, Biostar, Gigabyte, MSI, PowerColor, Sapphire, Vastarmor, XFX, and Yeston. In other words, even if the firm sticks to its original release window, you probably won’t be able to grab one of the variants come December 13.

The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT and its beefier sibling already have the edge over the green team’s Lovelace leviathan in terms of price. While our Nvidia RTX 4080 review shows off the GeForce GPU’s impressive capabilities, it costs $200 more than its RDNA 3 rival. That said, AIB models will likely charge in with a different MSRP, meaning we could end up with a bunch of expensive alternatives joining the fold later next month.