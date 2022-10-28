AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX – release date, price, specs, benchmark rumours

The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX is reportedly the RX 7900 XT’s beefier sibling, and it could put up a fight against the RTX 4090. The latter graphics card was originally supposed to take on Nvidia’s top GPU, but it looks like we’ll see two RDNA 3 contenders rock up to the gaming PC scene.

It’s needless to say that the RX 7900 XTX (also known as the Radeon RX 7950 XT) has a fight on its hands, as the RTX 4090 is a Lovelace Leviathan with Nvidia DLSS superpowers. That said, it takes more than raw power to snatch the best graphics card crown, and releasing two RDNA 3 GPUs may give the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT a price-per-performance edge.

Just like Nvidia, AMD’s RX 7000 XT plans appear to be ever-changing. So, to help prepare you for the red team’s next-gen plans, we’ve compiled everything we know about the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX, including its potential release date, price, specs, and estimated benchmarks.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX release date rumours

The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX release date isn’t set in stone, AMD previously announced that it’ll unveil RDNA 3 in November. That means we might get an official RX 7900 XT announcement in a few days’ time, but delay rumours suggest you’ll need to till December for the RX 7900 XTX.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX price predictions

We’ll need to wait a little longer for an AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX MSRP, but it’ll likely set you back more than the RX 7900 XT. While the RX 6900 XT arrived with a $999 USD tag at launch, increased manufacturing costs and enhanced specs could add an extra digit to the RX 7900 XTX’s price.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX specs speculation

We’re still waiting for official AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX specs, but insider tidbits are an indication of what to expect. Figures previously tied to the RX 7900 XT now allegedly belong to the RDNA 3 variant, as it’ll wield 24GB GDDR6 VRAM, a full-fat Navi 31 GPU, and a 384-bit memory bus.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT specs VRAM (GDDR6) 24GB Streaming processors 12,288 Work Group Processors 48 Shader Arrays 12 Shader Engines 6 Bus Width 384-bit

AMD’s apparent change of plan means the Radeon 7900 XTX might be the real Nvidia RTX 4090 rival. That’s not to say the 20GB model isn’t up to the challenge, as the company is seemingly “very confident” that’ll hold up against the GeForce goliath.

As for power, whispers hint that AMD RDNA 3 cards won’t use the same PCIe 5.0 connector as the RTX 4090, following technical concerns linked to overheating. The change should save you from using a 12VHPWR adapter, but we’d still recommend pairing upcoming Radeon cards with the best power supply.

AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX benchmark rumours

We’ll have to run our own AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX benchmarks to see how it fairs against the RTX 4090. However, Sources close to Moore’s Law is Dead say Navi 31 “+90-130% over the RX 6900 XT in rasterisation performance,” which helps paint a performance picture.

On paper, the RX 7900 XTX boasts similar specs to the RTX 4090, but AI upscalers like DLSS 3 will help the green team’s contender boost fps further. Yet, when it comes to output, AMD may have the upper hand, as Displayport 2.0 could help RDNA 3 churn out 16K.

Naturally, even the best gaming PC will struggle with resolutions beyond 8K. Yet, it’s still an impressive feat, and it’ll benefit benchmarking enthusiasts that regularly test out the best gaming monitor options available.