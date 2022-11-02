AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT may not be as power hungry as Nvidia RTX 4090

The AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT reveal is just a short while away, with team red’s newest graphics cards expected to take to the stage on November 3. With just a small window of time left before we get an official word, leakers have taken this moment to share some final whispers on how RDNA 3 may compare to the RTX 4090.

Both the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT and RX 7900 XTX are currently rumoured to draw much less power than the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090, with total board power (TBP) for each pixel pusher coming in at 300W and 350W, respectively. This is according to sources close to Moore’s Law Is Dead, but these statistics only apply to the reference designs.

The AMD Radeon RX 7900 PSU connectors were recently leaked, showing two eight-pin connectors in place of the 12VHPWR input that’s landed Nvidia’s best graphics card in recent controversy. However, MLID claims that board partners are preparing models with an additional connector, with TBPs above 450W.

While it’s unlikely that these claims are unfounded, until AMD gives an official word we need to keep taking these pre-release rumours with a grain of salt. Regardless, the RTX 4000 series could find itself pressed against the wall with the arrival of new Radeon GPUs.

