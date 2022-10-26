AMD RDNA 3 GPUs won’t use the Nvidia RTX 4090 power cable

Details about AMD RDNA 3 GPUs are coming thick and fast ahead of the Radeon RX 7000 series reveal, with team red now sharing some information regarding the specs of its upcoming graphics card lineup. Turns out that the likes of the RX 7900 XTX and RX 7900 XT won’t be following in the footsteps of the Nvidia RTX 4090, rejecting the 12VHPWR power cable altogether.

Following multiple reports of an Nvidia RTX 4090 melting cable issue, specifically with 12VHPWR adapters, concern grew that AMD RDNA 3 graphics cards would also use this potentially problematic connector. However, it turns out that the likes of the Radeon RX 7900 XT and existing 6000 series cards won’t use it, according to team red’s Scott Herkelman.

This doesn’t mean that you won’t need the best power supply you can find to power AMD RDNA 3 pixel pushers, as we don’t yet know how much power they’ll draw. That said, it’s likely that the best graphics card in the Radeon RX 7000 series, the Radeon RX 7900 XTX will rival the RTX 4090 and sip a similarly large amount of watts.

We can expect more details on AMD RDNA 3 come November 3rd, during the company’s official livestream event. You can expect reviews of the new Radeon RX 7000 series on PCGamesN in the near future, so stay tuned!