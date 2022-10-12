AMD RDNA 3 GPUs may match RTX 4090 performance, but not in ray tracing

The AMD RDNA 3 release date is fast approaching, but we’re still yet to see how team red’s newest graphics cards will compare against the newly unleashed Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090. Despite the company’s best efforts to keep information on the new Radeon RX 7000 series under wraps, some inside sources are now sharing their thoughts on the upcoming pixel pushers.

Sources close to Moore’s Law Is Dead have spoken out on how they believe AMD RDNA 3 will stack up against Nvidia RTX 4000 GPUs, specifically the RTX 4090. While the YouTuber didn’t share any exact quotes, they did say, “the general feeling I get today from AMD engineers is that they still expect RDNA 3 to have rasterisation performance that is competitive with the 4090.”

However, this was came with the caveat that “nobody expects the top RDNA [3] card to beat the RTX 4090 in ray tracing.” This places the best graphics card in the Radeon RX 7000 series in a potentially lucrative spot, should it be able to trade blows with the Lovelace flagship and significantly undercut it in terms of pricing.

Rumours of DisplayPort 2.0 inputs could also make RDNA 3 GPUs a tempting purchase for those with the best gaming monitors, as they’ll be able to support higher simultaneous frame rates and resolutions than RTX 4000 graphics cards.

As the stats in our RTX 4090 review point out, Nvidia currently remains unchallenged in the market and it’ll be up to AMD RDNA 3 GPUs to provide it with a worthy competitor. Whether features like Nvidia DLSS 3.0 prove too much of a problem for team red to surmount remains to be seen, but it could be the deciding feature that tips the scales in favour of team green this generation.