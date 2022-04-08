AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D CPU beats Intel i9-12900KF in Tomb Raider

While most of us will need to wait a while longer before we get our hands on the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D CPU, it appears one lucky outlet is already putting team red’s new flagship through its paces. Now, XanxoGaming (via Videocardz) has shared some gaming benchmark data that places the chip comfortably ahead of its main competition, the Intel Core i9-12900KF.

XanxoGaming tested the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D and the 12900KF in Shadow of the Tomb Raider, running the game at 720p to mitigate any potential GPU bottlenecks. Their tests find that the AMD chip produces average frame rates around 22% higher than its rival, lending some credit to the notion that it could very well be “the world’s fastest gaming CPU.”

It’s currently unclear how this will scale to higher resolutions, but it does show that the 3D V-Cache technology on the Ryzen 7 5800X3D helps to make this AMD’s best gaming CPU ever. That said, the Intel Core i9-12900KS looms large on the horizon, and higher core clocks could see it create a new processor performance ceiling.

Looking even further into the future, we could see Zen 4 processors boost fps even higher as AMD refines its 3D V-Cache technology. Whether this will be enough to compete with the likes of Intel Raptor Lake CPUs, however, remains to be seen.