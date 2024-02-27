This AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D deal even includes a free motherboard

If you’re looking to build the fastest gaming system possible on a tight budget, then this limited AMD CPU deal is for you. Not only does it bag you a fantastic gaming CPU in the form of the Ryzen 7 5800X3D, but you even get a motherboard in which to install it. That’s a great foundation for a gaming rig that won’t break the bank.

The Ryzen 7 5800X3D is still one of the best gaming CPU options available. It has eight cores based on the AMD Zen 3 architecture but, more importantly, it’s equipped with AMD’s 3D V-cache, giving it a huge 96MB of high-speed L3 cache, compared with just 32MB on the standard Ryzen 7 5800X. This means the CPU doesn’t need to access system memory nearly as frequently, reducing latency and resulting in fantastic gaming performance.

We’ve been really impressed by AMD’s 3D V-cache, with the new Ryzen 7 7800X3D in particular excelling when it comes to gaming performance. This new CPU costs at least $349 just on its own, though, while this Ryzen 7 5800X3D deal enables you to get a gaming CPU and a motherboard for just $319.

The motherboard in question is the MSI B450M-A Pro Max II, which is a pretty basic board based on AMD’s veteran B450 chipset, but it will absolutely do the job if you want to build a budget gaming PC. It can support up to 64GB of DDR4 memory, and it has an M.2 connector for an NVMe SSD as well.

Bear in mind that this motherboard only supports the PCIe 3 standard, rather the new PCIe 4 and PCIe 5 interfaces, but its 16x PCIe 3 slot will still have enough bandwidth to cope with the demands of a 1080p gaming GPU such as the Radeon RX 7600 or GeForce RTX 4060, and its 4x PCIe 3 M.2 connector can handle a decent SSD such as the Samsung 980 as well.

To take advantage of this offer, you need to click on the link above to go to the Ryzen 7 5800X3D page on Newegg. You then need to tick the box that says “Add free gift offer to cart”, which will get you the motherboard as well.

If you’re new to making your own rig, make sure you read through our full guide on how to build a gaming PC, where we take you through every step of the process.