Grab a 9/10 AMD Ryzen CPU for cheap and get Starfield free

The AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D has received an unexpected price cut, alongside the rest of the 7000X3D series, including the 7900X3D and 7950X3D. These are the best gaming CPUs that AMD has to offer, and even come with a free copy of Starfield too.

While all of these processors come equipped with 3D V-Cache, our favorite of the lot is the 12-core AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D. It’s currently available from Newegg with a 12% discount, bringing its usual asking price of $449 down to $391. This tumbles down to $321 when you consider the $70 Starfield key that the chip comes with, too.

Over on Amazon, you’ll find the AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D for just $469.78, a whopping 22% saving versus its $599 MSRP. The cost of a 7950X3D has also been trimmed down to $649. However, the specs of these processors are better suited for production tasks, and we’d strongly suggest checking out our AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D review to see why it’s the one to pick up.

The Starfield release date is getting closer and closer every day, but there’s still plenty of time to incorporate one of the 7000X3D series of CPUs as part of your PC setup. While these processors are packed with plenty of power to get your free copy of the game up and running, check out the Starfield system requirements to fully prepare yourself for your stellar space adventure.